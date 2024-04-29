Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Karrueche Tran Reacts to Chris Brown and Quavo Diss Tracks

| 04.29.24
Dismiss
   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Fashion Trust U.S. 2024 Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Karrueche Tran recently addressed t the ongoing feud between her exes Chris Brown and Quavo, expressing her desire for peace amidst the drama.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tran, who was mentioned in diss tracks released by Brown and Quavo, shared her thoughts with TMZ, stating, “I don’t feel. It is what it is. I’m living my life.” She emphasized her focus on work, personal well-being, and maintaining a peaceful life.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Related Stories

Initially claiming she hadn’t heard the songs, Tran later admitted she had. When asked about the artists mentioning her in their music, she responded, “I just want peace, happiness, and I want to work and thrive. I just don’t want any part of it.” Tran’s stance reflects her desire to distance herself from the conflict and avoid being dragged into the middle of the feud.

Related Article: Karrueche Tran Gets Candid About The Power Of Love And How She Keeps Her Peace On Social Media

Related Article: Jill Scott Catches Xitter Wrath After Propping Up Chris Brown &amp; Seemingly Defending Abusers

The feud between Quavo and Brown escalated with diss tracks such as “Over Hoes and Bitches” and “Weakest Link,” which referenced their past relationships and alleged incidents involving Tran and Saweetie. Brown responded to Quavo’s track on Instagram, dismissing it as subpar and praising another artist’s rap skills. Meanwhile, Tran shared a post on social media, indirectly addressing the situation and hoping for a peaceful resolution.

Karrueche Sparks Backlash After Creating OnlyFans For Her Feet
17 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED TAGS

chris brown Karrueche Tran Quavo

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
Entertainment

Jeezy Accused By Jeannie Mai Of Spousal Abuse & Child Neglect

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
Entertainment

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake Over AI-Generated Voice

10 items
Music

Ja Rule Compares New Rap Beefs To His Battle With 50 Cent, X Says Not So Fast

News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close