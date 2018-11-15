Diddy’s Ex, Kim Porter Dead At 47

Sad news to report as Kim Porter, the actress and model who dated Diddy for 13 years and is the mother of three of his children, has died. She was 47.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

TMZ reports that law enforcement got a call to Porter’s home in the Los Angeles area around noon. Per emergency dispatch audio, the call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest. A source connected to Kim told TMZ that the model had been suffering pneumonia for several weeks. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

SEE ALSO: Sean “Diddy” Combs To Give $1M To Charter School Group, Opening School In The Bronx

Kim and Diddy have three children together, twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila who were born in 2006 and their son Christian, who was born in 1998. Quincy, her son with singer Al B. Sure! was soon adopted by Diddy. She and the Bad Boy entrepreneur dated on and off for 13 years beginning in 1994 before breaking up for good in 2007.

Diddy’s rep Cindi Berger told TMZ, “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

Make sure you check out some photos of Diddy below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: