CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth Amendment Rights

Looks like we will see a court battle over First Amendment rights and the Presidency.

CNN and reporter Jim Acosta have filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and some in his administration. CNN says that Trump, Chief Of Staff, General John Kelly, Deputy Chief Of Staff William Shine, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Secret Service violated correspondent Jim Acosta’s First Amendment rights of freedom of the press and Fifth Amendment rights to due process after revoking the reporter’s press pass.

Acosta has been one of the most vocal reporters in media about the Trump Administrations policies.

CNN also requests court grant immediate return of Acosta’s press pass.

CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth Amendment Rights was originally published on woldcnews.com

