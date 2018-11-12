Jaden Smith Reveals Fellow Rapper Tyler The Creator Is His “Mother F*cking Boyfriend” [VIDEO]

via Madamenoire.com:

Rapper Jaden Smith revealed to a crowd of fans that he is dating fellow rapper, Tyler the Creator.

The 20-year-old enthusiastically told the crowd, “I just wanna say Tyler, The Creator is the best friend in the world, and I love him so f**king much, and I wanna tell you guys something, I wanna tell you, Tyler doesn’t wanna say, but Tyler is my mother f**cking boyfriend.”

The announcement was met with cheers from fans.

Jaden Smith expresses his love for Tyler The Creator #CampFlogNaw pic.twitter.com/fKl92HPiB0 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) November 12, 2018

He continued saying that Tyler has been his boyfriend his “whole f*cking life.”

For those who initially thought the shout out was a publicity stunt, Smith took to Twitter to confirm the declaration as truth.

“Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now,” Smith tweeted.

Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) November 12, 2018

Tyler took to Twitter as well, about an hour before Jaden, revealing he feels “free.” Fans assumed that Tyler was claiming Jaden back.

i feel freeeeeee — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 12, 2018

Jaden, who is the child of actors Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith, has been known for his eccentric style, out of this world quotes, and futuristic musicality.

Smith is known to drop some wisdom on Twitter, explaining his take on relationships back in 2014:

“People Think A RelationShip Makes You Whole, That It’s Two 50%’s Coming Together To Make 100% When It Should Be Two 100%’s Making 200%.” he tweeted.

People Think A RelationShip Makes You Whole, That It's Two 50%'s Coming Together To Make 100% When It Should Be Two 100%'s Making 200%••• — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) March 5, 2014

It’s clear Jaden has gleaned a lot of knowledge from his parents, who recently revealed their relationship lows and triumphs on two episodes of Red Table Talk.

Jada’s take on her kids dating lives was just to “go with the flow.”

“Your kids aren’t always going to date people that you love, but I’ve learned that you really have to just be there and support because [if you don’t] that can create a conflict that you can’t get around,” the mother revealed.

