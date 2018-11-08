Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Welcome New Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are now proud parents!

Yes, you read that right!

This is Union’s first child, and Wade’s fourth (but first girl). The couple shared the news on Instagram Thursday that they are now the proud parents of a beautiful and healthy baby girl!

“We are sleepless and delirious,” Union shared on Instagram. “But so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

A LOVELY DAY ↓❤️ ↓ pic.twitter.com/uzLKdGbzbD — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 8, 2018

Congrats to the new couple on their little bundle of joy!

