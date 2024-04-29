Diddy Wants Claims Dropped From Lawsuit Because Laws On Those Issues Didn’t Exist Back Then

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal team has petitioned a New York court to dismiss allegations of revenge porn and human trafficking leveled against the music mogul from a lawsuit filed by a woman last year. In the suit, the accuser, Joi Dickerson-Neal, claimed that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her in January 1991 in New York City.

Diddy vehemently denies all claims, calling them ‘false, offensive, and salacious.’ His attorneys argue that the revenge porn and human trafficking accusations are invalid as they pertain to statutes that were not in existence at the time of the alleged incidents, as reported by People magazine.

According to court documents, Dickerson-Neal was a student at Syracuse University when she encountered Diddy. They initially dined together at a Harlem restaurant before heading to a recording studio. Dickerson-Neal’s legal team alleges that Diddy drugged her during the evening, rendering her unable to stand or walk independently, and then sexually assaulted her at his residence, purportedly filming the events.

Diddy’s lawyers contend that the specific charges of revenge porn and human trafficking are subject to dismissal due to New York state legal timelines. They also argue for the exclusion of Diddy’s affiliated companies, Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Enterprises, from the lawsuit, citing their establishment dates well after the alleged incidents took place.

