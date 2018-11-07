Gary’s Tea: Blac Chyna Releases Her First Single, Rick Ross Is A Father Again & More

Gary's Tea
| 11.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Blac Chyna is ready to add another job to her resume and some aren’t quite sure about this career venture. The former stripper turned reality star was recently in the studio to record her first single. The song “Deserve,” features Yo Gotti and Jeremih.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In the song she raps about money and how she chooses that over men. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that she will be releasing an album, but there is no word on when that is. Check out the song below!

 

SEE ALSO: Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Claims She’s Not Allowed To See Dream Kardashian

Lastly, Rick Ross is a father again and he’s very happy about it. The rapper tweeted about his son, “Billion Leonard Roberts and welcomed him into the world. Rickey Smiley mentioned that people are really starting to go outside the box when naming their children. Congrats Rick Ross!

Make sure you check out some sexy photos of Blac Chyna below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]
16 photos
Blac Chyna , music , rick ross , single

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close