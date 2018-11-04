Listen…Jazmine Sullivan is back…and looking like a snack.

The 31-year-old has been on social media showing off her svelte snatched body after losing what looks like more than 70 pounds.

The “Need U Bad” singer slaying was rocking a royal blue suit and fans went crazy over it! Jazmine has definitely been working out and she looks amazing!

SEE ALSO: Are Brandy, Fantasia & Jazmine Sullivan Recording A New Song Together?

Fans have been flocking to social media to show the songstress some love and congratulate on all of her hard weight-loss work.

Jazmine Sullivan is a whole masterpiece. 💙 pic.twitter.com/lS8sLHptsu — Dee (@MsJazzy88) November 3, 2018

Jazmine Sullivan lost hella weight and I’m motivated. 😍 pic.twitter.com/aOMm4EoHIH — ನರಿ (@foxhunty) November 4, 2018

Jazmine Sullivan looking snatched 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/IwAgl9SEwC — Pusha B (@AJ_amaze) November 3, 2018

Yo @jsullivanmusic has always been a beauty but this snatched new figure is just different level 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 congratulations on all your hard work #weightlossjourney #vocalbeast #wcw #jazminesullivan #queen pic.twitter.com/zd3zUntyBU — The South East Call (@TheSECall) November 3, 2018

Jazmine Sullivan been looking an entree lately — 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽👍🏽👌🏽💁🏽‍♂️ MDot (@Mdotdagod_) November 3, 2018

Wow jazmine sullivan looks goodt — mitch (@Guts_Glam_Glory) November 3, 2018

It’s pretty obvious that Jaz has been hitting the gym and eating healthier for the past year. According to a June 2018 Media TakeOut post, Jazmine weighed around 190 pounds. But thanks to her intensive weight loss regimen, she’s dropped 60 pounds.

Listen, we love Jazmine at any size, we’re just happy that she’s happy!

See more photos of Jazmine Sullivan’s transformation below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

New Body, Who Dis? Jazmine Sullivan Flaunts Her Super Snatched Waist On Social Media was originally published on hellobeautiful.com