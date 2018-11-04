CLOSE
New Body, Who Dis? Jazmine Sullivan Flaunts Her Super Snatched Waist On Social Media

The "Need U Bad" singer has definitely been putting in real time at the gym...and she looks amazing.

ESSENCE Best In Black Beauty Awards Carnival

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Listen…Jazmine Sullivan is back…and looking like a snack.

The 31-year-old has been on social media showing off her svelte snatched body after losing what looks like more than 70 pounds.

The “Need U Bad” singer slaying was rocking a royal blue suit and fans went crazy over it! Jazmine has definitely been working out and she looks amazing!

SEE ALSO: Are Brandy, Fantasia &amp; Jazmine Sullivan Recording A New Song Together?

Fans have been flocking to social media to show the songstress some love and congratulate on all of her hard weight-loss work.

It’s pretty obvious that Jaz has been hitting the gym and eating healthier for the past year. According to a June 2018 Media TakeOut post, Jazmine weighed around 190 pounds. But thanks to her intensive weight loss regimen, she’s dropped 60 pounds.

Listen, we love Jazmine at any size, we’re just happy that she’s happy!

See more photos of Jazmine Sullivan’s transformation below!

Jazmine Sullivan’s Transformation Over The Years
New Body, Who Dis? Jazmine Sullivan Flaunts Her Super Snatched Waist On Social Media was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

