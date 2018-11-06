Charlotte Rapper Da Baby Shoots And Kills Man In Walmart

Charlotte’s favorite rapper Da Baby has reportedly been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man at his local Walmart.

Multiple sources say there was an altercation between the rapper and a few unidentified men in the Huntersville, NC store where he is believed to have shot and killed a man trying to rob him, according to MTO News. Reports say a fight broke out and gunshots went off. Da Baby was allegedly taken into custody, but charges are pending as some reports say the rapper may have been defending himself.

WSOC reports:

Officials said the officer immediately entered the store after hearing two to three gun shots and found several individuals involved with the incident. Police said one person was shot in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene. Huntersville police later identified the victim as 19-year-old Jalyn Domonique Craig.

BREAKING: @HPDNC is surrounding the Walmart in Huntersville off 485. Have talked to multiple people who heard gunshots. MEDIC confirmed one person died. Waiting for more info from Police now. pic.twitter.com/KOTmWTJc58 — Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) November 6, 2018

Walmart released a statement saying: “We are deeply saddened by what has happened. We are thankful for the quick actions by the Huntersville Police Department that has resulted in an arrest. We are working closely with law enforcement. Since this is an active investigation, we will refer additional questions to them.”

