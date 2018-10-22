Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni has claimed Chyna doesn’t allow her to see her granddaughter Dream Kardashian.

Last week Toni posted an Instagram video asking Rob Kardashin to let her see Dream. This is not the first time Toni has claimed Chyna keeps her from seeing the baby. Chyna also has a son named King Ciaro with rapper Tyga that Toni recently said she hasn’t seen.

According to The Jasmine Brand, neither Rob nor Chyna have responded.

Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Claims She’s Not Allowed To See Dream Kardashian was originally published on blackamericaweb.com