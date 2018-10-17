LeToya Luckett Reveals She’s Having A Baby Girl! [PHOTOS]

LeToya Luckett and her husband, Tommicus Walker got married in 2017. In June, she announced that she’s expecting her first child and the two were so happy. According to LoveBScott, Luckett planned to reveal the baby’s gender on Independence Day but never did.
The reveal may have just been for family and close friends, but recently she shared with fans that she’s having a wonderful baby girl. Luckett was wearing a long tutu with a white bra holding on to her baby bump. In the caption it said, “I just couldn’t wait for not another day I love you, far more than words can ever say – Otis Redding.”
The next picture Luckett was holding pink balloons and said, “She’s already become the light of my life. Mommy & Daddy can’t wait to meet you baby girl! #IssaGurl.” Congratulations again LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker, we can’t wait to see your baby girl!
