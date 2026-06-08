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Megan Thee Stallion Performs At The Tony Awards

Crowd-Commanding Megan Thee Stallion Slips Back Into Her Moulin Rouge! Character, Becomes The First Female Rapper To Perform At The Tonys

Published on June 8, 2026

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Megan Thee Stallion sure knows how to command a room!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Source: John Nacion / Getty

The multi-hyphenate made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, June 7.

Becoming the first female rapper to perform on the Tony Awards stage, Meg performed during the opening number as her character Zidler from Moulin Rouge! The Musical. While doing her number alongside host Pink and other Broadway stars, Thee Stallion looked stunning in a black and gold corset, a red velvet coat, a top hat to finish the look.

Later that same night, the Houston hottie changed into something that better represents her personal style as she presented the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. For this segment, she wore a sheer, halter-neck gown with 3D details on the hips, showing off her bawwwwdy.

Megan’s appearance at the Tony Awards comes following her debut on Broadway earlier this year, where she played Zidler in Moulin Rouge!. She was the first woman to take on the role, following runs from actors including Tituss Burgess, Boy George, Bob the Drag Queen, and Wayne Brady.

The rapper took on the role for several weeks before abruptly announcing an early exit from the show. This came following her unfortunate breakup from Klay Thompson and a health scare during a performance from exhaustion.

“Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1 ❤️‍🩹,” Megan wrote in an Instagram post on April 27. “It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work!”

“I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful,” the Houston native continued. “And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL🥹 See you soon 💙.”

Crowd-Commanding Megan Thee Stallion Slips Back Into Her Moulin Rouge! Character, Becomes The First Female Rapper To Perform At The Tonys was originally published on bossip.com

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