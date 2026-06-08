Hollywood What If: ‘Scary Movie’ Scene Stealer Regina Hall Says She Auditioned For Taraji P. Henson’s Breakout ‘Baby Boy’ Role

Regina lost out on roles like Yvette in Baby Boy, but learned to appreciate the actors who got those parts.

Working with Keenan Ivory Wayans on Scary Movie taught Regina about the importance of being in the moment and having fun with comedy.

Despite critical acclaim, Regina doesn't obsess over awards, focusing instead on doing great work that she enjoys.

Before becoming one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses and a scene stealer in the Scary Movie franchise, Regina Hall endured her share of disappointments, including losing the role of Yvette in Baby Boy to Taraji P. Henson.

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In a recent sit-down with Vulture, Regina got transparent about her life, her career, and what it’s been like to be Hollywood’s best-kept secret despite being one of the best in the business. When talking about the early years of her time in the industry, she revealed the roles that she lost that felt like big losses, at the time, including the role of Yvette.

“And then, of course, there are other roles I went and auditioned for and didn’t get, but then I loved who got it,” she said. “I love Taraji P. Henson in Baby Boy—I auditioned for that, but she was amazing.”

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Hall also opened up about her experience working with the Wayans family on the original Scary Movie franchise, helmed by Keenan Ivory Wayans, and what it taught her about comedic acting.

“Keenan’s guidance was to be in the moment and have fun. I just read it and would see the space for humor,” she explained. “I don’t know if you can teach it to that degree, but you can certainly encourage it, foster it, and manipulate it, and I think Keenan knew how to do that. He gave me such creative room and support.”

She continued,

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“The biggest thing he said to me and Anna Faris was “There’s no vanity in comedy.” That acknowledgment from someone who really understood comedy and whom I respected so much was incredibly encouraging, and that’s what enables you to risk it. I learned that kind of instinctiveness working with him.”

This past awards season, Regina was back in the spotlight as Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another became one of the most lauded movies of the year. Though Teyana Taylor’s performance earned her a Golden Globe, film lovers showered Regina with just as much praise and gawked at how she was all but ignored when it came to nominations. For Regina, though, it’s just another part of the job.

“In the moment, I always want to do great work; that’s really my goal,” she said. “If an award comes out of that, then that’s great. You want to do award-worthy work, but my head doesn’t live in that space. I feel really happy, and I love when I’m working. I also love when I’m not working too — by choice, I should say.”

Though she has navigated Hollywood with a straight edged ruler, Regina did find herself amid a bit of discussion after taking part in the highly criticized roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix. Amid the backlash, the DC-born actress took to IG to send Kevin love as a friend and a peer but though she’s not ready to face the music on everything that took place during the filming, she did shed light on how she approached the moment.

“I’m not touching the roast right now; that’s just too hot,” she said. “But I always throw a little hand in writing it [her part]. I always feel it makes it a little more personal when you add a bit of your own touch. Especially for something that’s personal, and especially since I’m not even — though people get confused — I’m not a stand-up.”

Scary Movie 6 is now in theaters, and our girl Brenda is back to make a scene.

The post Hollywood What If: ‘Scary Movie’ Scene Stealer Regina Hall Says She Auditioned For Taraji P. Henson’s Breakout ‘Baby Boy’ Role appeared first on Bossip.

Hollywood What If: ‘Scary Movie’ Scene Stealer Regina Hall Says She Auditioned For Taraji P. Henson’s Breakout ‘Baby Boy’ Role was originally published on bossip.com