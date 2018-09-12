Destiny’s Child Reunites! Beyonce, Letoya Luckett-Walker Spotted Together At OTR 2 Show [PHOTOS]

The days are growing closer to Beyonce and Jay-Z OTR 2 shows in Houston on Saturday and Sunday but in Dallas on Tuesday night, Beyonce and longtime friend Letoya Luckett-Walker were spotted in a moment of shared happiness backstage.

The photo, captured by tour photographer Ravie B finds Beyonce with a hand on Luckett’s pregnant belly in a moment of joy and happiness. The mother of three recently remarked about her own growth within motherhood on her birthday saying, “This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life.”

The Greenleaf actress shared the image on Instagram with a caption simply reading, “Love.”

