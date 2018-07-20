LeToya Luckett Talks About Her “Set It Off” Cast Mates Knowing She Was Pregnant Before She Did [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LeToya Luckett is on “The Rickey Smiley Show” and spoke about her television movie and getting off the “Set It Off” tour with Da Brat. She is also pregnant right now and mentioned that her cast mates knew before her. LeToya was a little sick and they told her to take a test, she bet them lunch for the rest of the shows that she wasn’t pregnant.

When she took the test she was in shock and had them on Facetime. LeToya will be in the TV One movie “Down For Whatever,” which will be on Sunday, July 22nd at 8p/7c. She will also be returning to “Greenleaf” this season.

LeToya works so hard and is proud of where her career is right now. She misses working with the ladies from the “Set It Off” play and mentioned they are like sisters now. Congrats to LeToya on the new baby and we wish her all the success with future projects!

