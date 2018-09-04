Happy Birthday Beyonce! [EXCLUSIVE]

Happy Birthday Beyonce! Rickey Smiley celebrated by playing one of his favorite songs by her, which is “Love On Top.” Today Queen B celebrates her 37th birthday. She is not only a dynamic performer, but is a mother of 3 beautiful children and is investing money into scholarships that will help students go to college.
It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂💐💐💐🐝🐝🐝
She is currently on tour with Jay-Z for On The Run II and fans everywhere are celebrating her. Her mother, Tina Lawson posted a cute pic of baby B and spoke about how much she loves her daughter as well as how proud of her she is. Happy birthday Beyonce we hope you enjoy your day!
