Happy Birthday Beyonce! [EXCLUSIVE]

Happy Birthday Beyonce! Rickey Smiley celebrated by playing one of his favorite songs by her, which is “Love On Top.” Today Queen B celebrates her 37th birthday. She is not only a dynamic performer, but is a mother of 3 beautiful children and is investing money into scholarships that will help students go to college.

She is currently on tour with Jay-Z for On The Run II and fans everywhere are celebrating her. Her mother, Tina Lawson posted a cute pic of baby B and spoke about how much she loves her daughter as well as how proud of her she is. Happy birthday Beyonce we hope you enjoy your day!

