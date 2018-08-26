Beyonce And Jay-Z Announce OTR II Scholarship For High School Students

More philanthropy for the Carters. Before last night’s madness in Atlanta at the OTR II concert, Jay-Z and Beyonce announced through their respective foundations a new scholarship program which would award one senior high school students with financial needs $100,000 towards their enrollment in a college or university for the 2018-2019 school year.

Who can win? Any student in a OTR II Tour Market.

The press release reads:

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter announce a new scholarship program that will award one exceptional senior high school student, with financial needs, 100K to put toward their enrollment in a college or university for the academic year 2018-2019. The award will serve as a dedicated university-based fund for each selected student throughout the duration of the student’s enrollment.

This back to school season, students in OTRll Tour markets, who are preparing for college, will be chosen by Boys and Girls Club of America. Qualified students must demonstrate academic excellence and show financial needs that would make it hard for them to enter a college or university for the academic year 2018-2019.

The markets will include Atlanta, where the OTRll Tour plays at Mercedes Benz Stadium tonight and Sunday, August 26, Orlando, Miami, Arlington, New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara and Seattle.

The Carters have had a long history of helping students with The Shawn Carter Foundation spearheading college tours to HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and providing scholarships to college bound students nationwide

Beyoncé, through her BeyGOOD initiative, created the Formation Scholars Award, a merit program, in 2017 to help female students start or further their college education, and this year announced the Homecoming Scholars Award, a second merit program, opened to qualified students, regardless of gender, to enter or continue their studies at one of eight HBCUs.

The globally lauded and hugely successful OTRll Tour of iconic and historic stadiums started on June 6th in Cardiff, UK and will end on October 4th in Seattle, Washington.

