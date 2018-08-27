Why Black Tony’s Friend Ran Up On The Stage At The Beyonce Concert [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work and told Rickey Smiley he’s trying to get his friend out of jail. He told Rickey that his friend is that one that ran up on stage trying to get to Beyonce. Black Tony hyped him up a bit and mentioned he should go shoot his shot. After Black Tony went up there too.

Follow @TheRSMS

While Black Tony was on stage he got Beyonce’s earring and is trying to sell it online. He mentioned that he’s going to use the money for his foundation and wants everyone to donate by sending him money to his cash app. All Rickey could do was laugh because Black Tony knows he doesn’t have a foundation.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Crying About His Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Doesn’t Want To Work With Pretty Women Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Thinks He Should Get A Raise [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: