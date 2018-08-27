Black Tony didn’t come to work and told Rickey Smiley he’s trying to get his friend out of jail. He told Rickey that his friend is that one that ran up on stage trying to get to Beyonce. Black Tony hyped him up a bit and mentioned he should go shoot his shot. After Black Tony went up there too.
While Black Tony was on stage he got Beyonce’s earring and is trying to sell it online. He mentioned that he’s going to use the money for his foundation and wants everyone to donate by sending him money to his cash app. All Rickey could do was laugh because Black Tony knows he doesn’t have a foundation.
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Crying About His Dog [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Doesn’t Want To Work With Pretty Women Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Black Tony Thinks He Should Get A Raise [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Why Young Thug Is A Good Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Was Birdman’s Public Apology Enough To Have A Relationship Again With Lil Wayne? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Black Tony’s Friend Ran Up On The Stage At The Beyonce Concert [EXCLUSIVE]
- Da Brat And Rickey Smiley Get Emotional While Talking About Their Grandmothers [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why EJ Johnson Isn’t Speaking About His Friends Death On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Morning Show To Broadcast Live From Ralph David Abernathy Auditorium
- PETA Asks Aretha Franklin’s Estate To Donate Her Furs
- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner: ‘Harvey Didn’t Win’
- Mahershala Ali Stars In 3rd Season Trailer For HBO’s ‘True Detective’
- ‘Power’ Recap: This Ain’t What Family Does…Or Is It?