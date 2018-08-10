Why Children Are Being Let Out Of School Early Because Of Jay-Z & Beyonce [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is ready to spill all the celebrity gossip! Kids in 6 schools in Columbia, SC will have a half of day because of the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert. The school district believes the roads will be crowded due to the concert and don’t want kids to be late getting home.

Gary believes it’s ridiculous that kids have to miss out of school for a Beyonce concert. The show is happening in a couple weeks and there is no word on how parents feel about this. Do you think kids should get out of school early because of the concert traffic?

