A couple of months ago Kanye West went on TMZ to rant about several different topics. While there he talked about slavery being a choice and recently apologized for his comments. He hates the fact that he hurt people and let a lot of people down.
Kanye admitted that if certain people were in his life still a lot of those things wouldn’t of happened. He also talked about how he has no beef with Drake and that in this industry we all have to support and work with each other to make record sales. DJ Khaled makes good music, but he recently just launched a luxury furniture line.
RELATED: Drake Disses Kanye West While Performing in Chicago
RELATED: Proof Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Living And Not Just Existing [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Kanye West Tweets About His Suicidal Thoughts As His Father Battles Cancer
The Latest:
- Why A Family Of Deer Are Coming For Ms. Pat [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Bow Wow Quit Smoking Weed [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kanye West Apologizes For Slavery Comments & Talks About Beef With Drake [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Serena Williams Won’t Be Celebrating Baby Alexis 1st Birthday
- Is Cardi B Asking For Too Much Money To Perform? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Detroit Public Schools To Turn Off Water Due To Elevated Levels Of Led, Copper
- Why STD’s Are On The Rise [EXCLUSIVE]
- Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Will Be 6 1/2 Hours Long [Details Here]
- Praise Mix To Make You Pray More And Worry Less [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Safaree Is Changing The Sex Toy Game [EXCLUSIVE]