Kanye West Apologizes For Slavery Comments & Talks About Beef With Drake [EXCLUSIVE]

A couple of months ago Kanye West went on TMZ to rant about several different topics. While there he talked about slavery being a choice and recently apologized for his comments. He hates the fact that he hurt people and let a lot of people down.

Kanye admitted that if certain people were in his life still a lot of those things wouldn’t of happened. He also talked about how he has no beef with Drake and that in this industry we all have to support and work with each other to make record sales. DJ Khaled makes good music, but he recently just launched a luxury furniture line.

