Drake Disses Kanye West While Performing in Chicago

Saturday night the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour stopped in Chicago-Kanye West hometown. Drake decided to change the lyrics of his song “Know Yourself” The original lyric is “Had a job sellin’ Girbaud jeans/ I had a yellow TechnoMarine/ Then Kanye dropped, it was polos and backpacks,” Drake changed the last line to “Kanye flopped.”
The Chicago crowd boo’ed Drake. This could be left over beef from the Pusha-T/Drake battle since Kanye produced his album, this could have been a “slip.” -dropped/flopped.
