Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 148

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 148

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on June 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 27

You know what it is!

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
Source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during a buzzy week dominated by all Love Island everything, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant flaunting her new ‘Doc Squad’ merch, Cardi’s electrifying halftime performance during the NBA Finals, Rihanna giving fans a glimpse of baby Rocki during EE72 cover shoot, Ari Fletcher setting social media ablaze in Turks & Caicos, Brown Sugar Babe bringing the heat to Miami, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Love Island star Aniya making her debut on the series after sizzling screens on the smash hit reality show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvgAyryrF6-/?hl=en&img_index=1

Following in the famed footsteps of Olandria, Chelley Bissainthe, Serena Page, and JaNa Craig, Aniya is primed to be the next obsessed over it-girl from the star-making show.

For those late to the party, the Peacock series centers around a group of single contestants (known as islanders) who live in an isolated villa on Fiji Island where they are under 24/7 video surveillance on a quest to find love.

To advance through the rounds on the show, contestants couple up based on love, friendship, or strategy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZG25ozIxse/?hl=en

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion slaying along with Angela Simmons and Ari Fletcher giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Tems, Daphne Joy, Jade Cargill, Ari Lennox, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZN_SNoEblY/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZVg8liP7d7/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CvgAyryrF6-/?hl=en&img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZSfT42lo13/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZaU95klUqI/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZLT567iZbk/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZa3JQgxfkY/
https://www.instagram.com/p/DYxnzPgktO8/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZGCAG8CSkH/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZLrolSPvjU/
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZNujXbj-JY/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZYPS6BiVIV/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZQfLL_Cc11/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZGVSltmMj9/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZLdjp9kQug/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZQf5ZHJbFv/
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZPz8MvG6DB/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZQLqBwFBPK/?hl=en&img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZTUG_WDWjv/?hl=en&img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZS9lHrFrQX/?img_index=1
NEXT SLIDE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 148 was originally published on bossip.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
27 Items
Black Music Month  |  J. Bachelor

Best of The Best: 25 Tiny Desk Concerts We Can’t Stop Watching

News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

3 Black Youth, 3 Verdicts, 1 Message: America Still Wants To Snatch Our Children From The Future

9 Items
Crime  |  Team CASSIUS

Diddy Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Male Child Actor in 2007

31 Items
Health  |  J. Bachelor

Look at Them Now: 30 Celebs Who Lost Major Weight [Photos]

Black Music Month 2026 Assets
Music  |  Nia Noelle

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Celebrates Black Music Month 2026

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close