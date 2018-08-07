Proof Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Are Living And Not Just Existing [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary’s recent health concerns have got him bringing the tea in another way. Today’s tea about Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West and how they are genuinely giving their life and not just existing has given Gary new goals in life.

Check out how Gary has been inspired by Kim and Kanye and how he also admits that Rickey has inspired him as well.

RELATED:Gary With Da Tea Shares His Heartbreaking But Uplifting Testimony About Battling Cancer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Does Kim Kardashian Need To Apologize For Her Clap Back At Tyson Beckford? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED STORY: How Kanye West Is Supporting His Father As He Battles Cancer [EXCLUSIVE]