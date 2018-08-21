Rickey Smiley Encourages Parents To Free Themselves [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley is piggybacking off of his Facebook Live yesterday where he spoke about parents that allow their kids to think they owe them something. He spoke about how as parents you work hard, pay bills and sometimes have a grown kid in your house not helping out. Rickey wants you to free yourself of the child and let them learn a lesson.

Follow @TheRSMS

He wants you to have peace in your house and stop being a prisoner in your own home. Rickey mentioned that they should be taking out the trash, cooking dinner and helping out in anyway they can. Stop letting your children make you feel bed and try and live your best life.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Message To Parents: “Don’t Allow Your Kids To Hold You In Bondage” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley: “Work With The Spirit Of Excellence” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Weekend Was Filled With A Little Drama [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: