Rickey Smiley celebrated his birthday and the day of giving last week. He thanked everyone that donated and continues to give back and then began talking about the rest of the weekend. The weekend was filled with some drama, arguments and one of his friends possibly missing.
He mentioned that sometimes you can’t have nothing without a little drama. Through it all Rickey still had a good time and enjoyed spending time with close family and friends. Rickey’s heart is so full and next year he’s looking forward to making the day of giving even bigger.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Changes Diaper During Live Broadcast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Black Tony’s Birthday Message To Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Day Of Giving Brings Tears To A Woman’s Eyes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- How Kim Kardashian Lied To North West [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Weekend Was Filled With A Little Drama [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Nicki Minaj’s Album Is For All Seasons [EXCLUSIVE]
- Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS]
- Say What Now? Sam Smith Doesn’t Like Michael Jackson’s Music [VIDEO]
- John David Washington Tells What Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is Really Like [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly “Gravely” Ill And Near Her Death
- Omarosa Was OK With Trump’s Racism Until It Was Time To Sell Her Book
- Meet The Mother Whose Child Was Handcuffed For Dribbling A Basketball
- Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]