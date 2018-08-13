Why Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Weekend Was Filled With A Little Drama [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley celebrated his birthday and the day of giving last week. He thanked everyone that donated and continues to give back and then began talking about the rest of the weekend. The weekend was filled with some drama, arguments and one of his friends possibly missing.

Follow @TheRSMS

He mentioned that sometimes you can’t have nothing without a little drama. Through it all Rickey still had a good time and enjoyed spending time with close family and friends. Rickey’s heart is so full and next year he’s looking forward to making the day of giving even bigger.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Changes Diaper During Live Broadcast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Tony’s Birthday Message To Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Day Of Giving Brings Tears To A Woman’s Eyes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: