Rickey Smiley: “Work With The Spirit Of Excellence” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley wants to address some issues today that Bill Cosby got backlash for years ago. Rickey began talking about how sometimes in our Black communities we don’t take care of them or the way we might hold ourselves in public might not be right. He mentioned that doesn’t mean people she treat us bad, but we must learn how to do our best.

Follow @TheRSMS

Rickey is a product of section 8 and as a child he never knew he lived in the hood because his mom and neighbors would plant flowers, clean around it and more. He also said we should,”Work with the spirit of excellence.” We must stop giving others ammunition to put us down.

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Weekend Was Filled With A Little Drama [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Changes Diaper During Live Broadcast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: