Why Black Tony Is Naked Inside The Dryer [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called Rickey Smiley breathing heavy. He was whispering on the phone and told Rickey that he met his probation officers girlfriend and they began hanging out. While he was away she told Black Tony to come over.

Follow @TheRSMS

His probation officer came home early and his now in the house. Black Tony snuck into the dryer butt naked and can’t breathe. He’s scared to open the dryer door because the boyfriend might see. Black Tony asked Rickey to come get him, but that’s definitely not happening.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Trying To Go To Morehouse College [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Black Tony Is On The Come Up After Robbing Chick-fil-A [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: What Black Tony Is Doing In The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: