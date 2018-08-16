Why Black Tony Is Trying To Go To Morehouse College [EXCLUSIVE]

Welp, Black Tony didn’t come to work again today and Rickey Smiley doesn’t like it. While speaking to Black Tony, Beyonce Alowishus mentioned that they received a letter. The admissions office at Morehouse College wrote about Black Tony writing a check and trying to use Rickey’s money.
The college needs more information from Rickey and believes some type of fraud is being ran. Black Tony mentioned that he wants to go to college to study business. He wants to open his own nail salon because that’s where all the women are. Black Tony might come in later this week.
