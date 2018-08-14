How Black Tony Is On The Come Up After Robbing Chick-fil-A [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work again today and had some words for JAHLION SOUND. He told JAHLION that if he didn’t play any Gucci Mane during his mix he was going to have to catch these hands. JAHLION mentioned that he would only play Gucci’s music if he came to work.

Black Tony then spoke about his recent come up and how he robbed a Chick-fil-A after they were closed. At the time a Chick-fil-A staff member was taking out the trash and Black Tony decided to make his way in. He stole a box of pickles and Polynesian sauce. Black Tony said he will put pickles on anyone’s meat and everyone couldn’t stop laughing.

