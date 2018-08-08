What Black Tony Is Doing In The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 08.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Black Tony didn’t make it to work, but has a very good excuse. He told Rickey Smiley that his baby momma is pregnant again by his friend Pancake and had to bring her to the hospital. Black Tony mentioned she didn’t mean to get pregnant and he got really sad.

He spoke about how after she has this baby she’s going to let Black Tony impregnate her again. Then they’re going to get married after she gets her tubes tied. When Black Tony heard Headkrack laughing in the background he didn’t like it at all.

RELATED: Black Tony’s New Hustle Backfires [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Spent 9 Days Locked Up

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Missed Rickey Smiley’s Comedy Show [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Meetings
6 photos
baby , Black Tony , hospital

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close