Black Tony’s Birthday Message To Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

You would think since it’s Rickey Smiley’s birthday, Black Tony would show up to work for it. Black Tony called him and expressed how much he loves and appreciates him. Rickey took Black Tony from the streets and gave him a job.
He just wanted to let Rickey know how much he loves him. Black Tony mentioned that he will be at work Monday and called Rickey ugly. Rickey couldn’t do anything but laugh.
RELATED: What Black Tony Is Doing In The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony’s New Hustle Backfires [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Black Tony Spent 9 Days Locked Up
The Latest:
- How LeBron James Celebrated Women Of Color [EXCLUSIVE]
- Does Iggy Azalea Have A Special Scent That Attracts Black Men? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Pastor John Gray Compares Photo-Op With Trump To A Meeting With Jesus
- Da Brat Reveals How She Was The Plug For Snoop Dogg’s Forthcoming Stage Play With Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Nicki Minaj Hits Fans With The Pump Fake [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Children Are Being Let Out Of School Early Because Of Jay-Z & Beyonce [EXCLUSIVE]
- Omarosa Suddenly Realizes Trump Is Racist And Claims There Are Receipts Of Him Using The N-Word
- Rickey Smiley’s Day Of Giving Brings Tears To A Woman’s Eyes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How NFL Players Protested Last Night [PHOTOS]
- John David Washington Tells What It Was Like Meeting The Real Black Klansman [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
comments – add yours