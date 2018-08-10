Black Tony’s Birthday Message To Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

You would think since it’s Rickey Smiley’s birthday, Black Tony would show up to work for it. Black Tony called him and expressed how much he loves and appreciates him. Rickey took Black Tony from the streets and gave him a job.

He just wanted to let Rickey know how much he loves him. Black Tony mentioned that he will be at work Monday and called Rickey ugly. Rickey couldn’t do anything but laugh.

