Special K Talks About Falling In Love With A Man At Outback Steakhouse [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K speaks very highly about the recent customer service he received while eating at Outback Steakhouse after his daughter’s college graduation. Special K talks about the server is such high regard, he even admits that he may be in love with the waiter but not in the “Gary With Da Tea” sort of way. Special K goes on to describe from head to toe how the server looks and even reveals that the server is too big to be a waiter.

Special K tells Da Brat and Gary With Da Tea, he may go back just to give the server more money; not eat at the restaurant but just give him more money.

Have you ever had a server that made you want to go back?

