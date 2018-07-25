How Nicki Minaj Is Planning To Boost Her Record Sales [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 07.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Nicki Minaj will be going on tour with Future and she recently added Tekashi 6ix9ine to it. If you buy a ticket for the show she is also giving you a physical copy of her album and that will help boost sales. Headkrack mentioned a lot of people aren’t feeling her new music and we will have to see what happens.

Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour has been postponed. Drake expressed that due to production and sets they want it has to be delayed. Fans are excited about this tour and can’t wait to see their performance.

RELATED: Writer Received Death Threats After Nicki Minaj Responded To Her Tweet

RELATED: Former Drug Addict Joe Budden Says Nicki Minaj Seems To Be Using

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Hands Out 37 College Scholarships To Fans

The Latest:

2018 BET Awards - Show

Nicki Minaj At The 2018 BET Awards [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj At The 2018 BET Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading How Nicki Minaj Is Planning To Boost Her Record Sales [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj At The 2018 BET Awards [PHOTOS]

future , nicki minaj , Tekashi 6ix9ine

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close