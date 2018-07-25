How Nicki Minaj Is Planning To Boost Her Record Sales [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj will be going on tour with Future and she recently added Tekashi 6ix9ine to it. If you buy a ticket for the show she is also giving you a physical copy of her album and that will help boost sales. Headkrack mentioned a lot of people aren’t feeling her new music and we will have to see what happens.
Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour has been postponed. Drake expressed that due to production and sets they want it has to be delayed. Fans are excited about this tour and can’t wait to see their performance.
RELATED: Writer Received Death Threats After Nicki Minaj Responded To Her Tweet
RELATED: Former Drug Addict Joe Budden Says Nicki Minaj Seems To Be Using
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Hands Out 37 College Scholarships To Fans
The Latest:
- Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Line & Other Things The Trumps Lost During Donald’s Presidency
- Church Announcements: Man Passes Out From Reefer And Almost Gets Embalmed [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Cardi B Showed She’s Sticking By Offset [EXCLUSIVE]
- Mother Turns Heartbreak Into The Nation’s Largest Urban Health Festival
- R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Checks Him On “I Admit” Remix
- Rickey Smiley Talks About What We Can Be Doing Better In Our Communities [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Hardest Lines From Drea Kelly’s Response To R. Kelly’s “I Admit” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Derez De’Shon Talks About Being Raised By A Single Father [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Court Says Black Woman Who Police Slammed On The Waffle House Floor, Exposing Her Breasts, Is Guilty
- RHOA Drama: Sheree Is Out, But What About Kenya?