Nicki Minaj Hands Out 37 College Scholarships To Fans

Nicki Minaj may have hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent days, overshadowing her good deed of giving out college scholarships to some of her biggest fans. As part of her “Student of the Game” college scholarship program, the Queens superstar handed out 37 awards last Friday (June 29).

Minaj used both Instagram and Twitter to point fans and the winners of the scholarship to her website, where a listing of the 37 winners by their Twitter handles was shared. Minaj adds that past winners can win the scholarship more than once but will swap out winners so others might have a chance.

Just about all of the winners took to Twitter to announce their surprise and gratitude towards Minaj and her kind gesture. Minaj has been doing something along these lines since May 2017 when she began randomly paying off student loans and other debts for supporters.

Big up Nicki Minaj for using her celebrity status to help the less fortunate.

https://t.co/MwbcHJYUX2 If you were picked last time AND this time, I’ll swap you out w|someone else & you’ll be eligible next year. 📚♥️😘 — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) June 29, 2018

so blessed and grateful, I love you so much nicki. thank you for EVERYTHING and helping me w/ my education 💕 I love you @NICKIMINAJ #StudentOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/lTIaJzslXM — Cesar (@cesarszn) June 29, 2018

I FELL SO BLESSED I CAN FINALLY GO TO SCHOOL @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/WvgOvC0MMu — QUEEN x SWEETNER (@ethanlevels) June 30, 2018

Photo: WENN.com

