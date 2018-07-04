CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj Hands Out 37 College Scholarships To Fans

The Queens rapper announced her "Student of the Game" winners via her website on Friday (June 29).

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 BET Awards -Show

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Nicki Minaj may have hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent days, overshadowing her good deed of giving out college scholarships to some of her biggest fans. As part of her “Student of the Game” college scholarship program, the Queens superstar handed out 37 awards last Friday (June 29).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Minaj used both Instagram and Twitter to point fans and the winners of the scholarship to her website, where a listing of the 37 winners by their Twitter handles was shared. Minaj adds that past winners can win the scholarship more than once but will swap out winners so others might have a chance.

Just about all of the winners took to Twitter to announce their surprise and gratitude towards Minaj and her kind gesture. Minaj has been doing something along these lines since May 2017 when she began randomly paying off student loans and other debts for supporters.

Big up Nicki Minaj for using her celebrity status to help the less fortunate.

The Latest:

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

9 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Hands Out 37 College Scholarships To Fans

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

See Nicki Minaj through the years.

Photo: WENN.com

Nicki Minaj Hands Out 37 College Scholarships To Fans was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nicki minaj

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close