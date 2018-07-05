Former Drug Addict Joe Budden Says Nicki Minaj Seems To Be Using

Joe Budden says Nicki’s latest online stunts point to drug use on his podcast and he doesn’t sound like he’s being facetious with his opinion either. A concerned Joey said:

Let’s all try to guess the drugs that Nicki Minaj is on. Somebody should watch her usage. Nicki Minaj is 100% on something.

Joe then says that squawking video of Onika opening those Chanel gifts was confirmation, because he recognized her behavior.

I’ve said this on this podcast a bunch, because Meek talked about it. Meek talked about him being hooked on pills while he was with her. I know that battle all too well, I’m not trying to be funny here. I really think that somebody should intervene, it’s getting progressively worse.

But it doesn’t stop there! Joe Budden has more supposed evidence of Nicki supposedly pill popping. Hit the flip for more.

