Black Tony didn’t come to work and called Rickey Smiley crying. He tried to surprise Rickey at Conclave in New Orleans, but he disrespected Omega Psi Phi by wearing Rickey’s boots and shirt of the organization. Rickey has warned Black Tony about this before and now his top lip is swollen.
Black Tony also mentioned that he had new gold teeth in and now one is missing. Rickey told him never try to represent the fraternity again because the same thing will happen. All Black Tony could do was cry even though Rickey said he would find out who did it.
RELATED: Black Tony Talks About Dating Angela Simmons On The Low [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Misses Work To Do The #InMyFeelingsChallenge [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Black Tony Blames Mike Mike For Missing Work [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Interesting Info About Pusha T’s Celebrity Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Gets Jumped For Falsely Representing Omega Psi Phi! [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Story About Getting Pistol Whipped Is Hard To Believe [EXCLUSIVE]
- Uber Driver Suspended After Secretly Live Streaming Hundreds Of Passengers
- Rickey Smiley Talks About Having The Time Of His Life With The Bruhs Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE]
- Steph Curry To Produce Slate Of Faith-Based Films
- How R. Kelly Came Clean In His New 19-Minute Song “I Admit” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Profiling In Philadelphia: Racial Incidents Grow Since Starbucks Controversy
- Kanye West Visits The ER
- Jay Rock Explains How He Became Affiliated With The Bloods [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]