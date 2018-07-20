Black Tony Talks About Dating Angela Simmons [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and as per usual he’s not coming to work. He told Rickey Smiley that his boo came into town and he had to hang out with her. Black Tony said he’s dating Angela Simmons and took her to a classy restaurant.

When Rickey Smiley found out it was Applebee’s he couldn’t believe it. Black Tony said they hung out all night and he had ice cream and he’s lactose. He was farting in bed and Angela left, now Black Tony is laying a certain way so he doesn’t use the bathroom on himself.

