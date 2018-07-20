Black Tony Talks About Dating Angela Simmons [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 07.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Black Tony called into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and as per usual he’s not coming to work. He told Rickey Smiley that his boo came into town and he had to hang out with her. Black Tony said he’s dating Angela Simmons and took her to a classy restaurant.

When Rickey Smiley found out it was Applebee’s he couldn’t believe it. Black Tony said they hung out all night and he had ice cream and he’s lactose. He was farting in bed and Angela left, now Black Tony is laying a certain way so he doesn’t use the bathroom on himself.

RELATED: Black Tony Misses Work To Do The #InMyFeelingsChallenge [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Blames Mike Mike For Missing Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony Gives Thanks For Squigeons [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

22 Times Angela Simmons’ Bikini Body Left Us Speechless [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

22 Times Angela Simmons’ Bikini Body Left Us Speechless [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Black Tony Talks About Dating Angela Simmons [EXCLUSIVE]

22 Times Angela Simmons’ Bikini Body Left Us Speechless [PHOTOS]

angela simmons , Black Tony , dating

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close