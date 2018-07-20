Black Tony called into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and as per usual he’s not coming to work. He told Rickey Smiley that his boo came into town and he had to hang out with her. Black Tony said he’s dating Angela Simmons and took her to a classy restaurant.
When Rickey Smiley found out it was Applebee’s he couldn’t believe it. Black Tony said they hung out all night and he had ice cream and he’s lactose. He was farting in bed and Angela left, now Black Tony is laying a certain way so he doesn’t use the bathroom on himself.
RELATED: Black Tony Misses Work To Do The #InMyFeelingsChallenge [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Blames Mike Mike For Missing Work [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Black Tony Gives Thanks For Squigeons [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Black Tony Talks About Dating Angela Simmons [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headkrack Freestyles About DeRay Davis On “Snowfall” & Da Brat Spits Classic Bars [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Actual Self-Made Makeup Maven Pat McGrath’s Company Valued At $1 Billion
- How Queen Elizabeth Threw Some Obama Shade At Trump
- 3 Rules For Bruhs Attending Omega Psi Phi’s Conclave Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]
- LeToya Luckett Talks About Her “Set It Off” Cast Mates Knowing She Was Pregnant Before She Did [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Rihanna’s Reggae Album Is Going To Be Fire [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Jill Scott Clapped Back At Her Ex-Husband For Being Petty [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jalen Rose & Molly Qerim Got Married On The Low [PHOTOS]
- Deon Cole Credits Rickey Smiley For Helping His Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]