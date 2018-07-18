Black Tony Blames Mike Mike For Missing Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Once again Black Tony didn’t come to work and Rickey Smiley is sick of it. He hasn’t been all year and Black Tony said God was working on him, but nothing has changed. Black Tony said that he got to work and Mike Mike made him miss it.
Mike Mike is a woman that looks like Terrell Owens in the face. Black Tony took her home and some things happened between them. Rickey asked him about what kind of draws she wears and he said boxer briefs. Everyone began laughing because Black Tony also said she doesn’t wear a bra she only puts on duck tape.
