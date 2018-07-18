Black Tony Blames Mike Mike For Missing Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Once again Black Tony didn’t come to work and Rickey Smiley is sick of it. He hasn’t been all year and Black Tony said God was working on him, but nothing has changed. Black Tony said that he got to work and Mike Mike made him miss it.

Follow @TheRSMS

Mike Mike is a woman that looks like Terrell Owens in the face. Black Tony took her home and some things happened between them. Rickey asked him about what kind of draws she wears and he said boxer briefs. Everyone began laughing because Black Tony also said she doesn’t wear a bra she only puts on duck tape.

RELATED: Black Tony Gives Thanks For Squigeons [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Feels Some Type Of Way About T.I. & Tiny Getting Back Together [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: How Black Tony Is Trying To Put Papa John’s Pizza Out Of Business [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: