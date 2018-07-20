Black Tony Misses Work To Do The #InMyFeelingsChallenge [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 07.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Black Tony’s excuses for not coming to work is getting out of hand. Rickey Smiley called him and in the background he was playing “In My Feelings” by Drake. Black Tony said he’s trying to do the challenge and can’t get the moves down.

He mentioned that Lil Scrappy and Mama Dee called him out to do it so he’s ready. Rickey told Black Tony that’s not a good excuse to not come to work then started helping him try to get the moves. Maybe after Black Tony gets the moves down he will come to work.

RELATED: Shiggy Breaks Down Story Behind The #InMyFeelingsChallenge [VIDEO]

RELATED: Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge [VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony Blames Mike Mike For Missing Work [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Black Tony Misses Work To Do The #InMyFeelingsChallenge [EXCLUSIVE]

The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_4226607" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty[/caption] “In My Feelings” is a great song but it’s about the world finds out who KiKi really is. According to Genius, KiKi is none other than a 24-year-old woman from Oakland named K’yanna Barber. She also happens to be KB in Drake’s song too. K’yanna and Drake briefly dated back in 2016. She’s the mother of a 4-year-old son named Kailen. https://twitter.com/tripleogyan/status/1016424607325118465 Check out our gallery to see just why K’yanna has Drake all in his feelings.

#InMyFeelingsChallenge , Black Tony , drake

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close