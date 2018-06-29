LeToya Luckett Makes Pregnancy Announcement With Help From Her Adorable Stepdaughter [VIDEO]

LeToya Luckett and hubby Tommicus Walker are expanding their family. The Back 2 Life singer announced she is expecting her first child with the entrepreneur. Luckett broke the news on social media with the most adorable announcement video featuring Walker’s beautiful daughter.
Luckett and Walker met over the phone last year and began their courtship long distance before they met in person. The encounter occurred shortly after Pastor John Gray prophesied to LeToya that her “husband was on his way.”
“I love that he isn’t in the entertainment business, but yet he still understands me and he’s so supportive,” said Luckett of her fiance at the time. “He gets me, but he sees Toya. And that’s what I’ve always wanted. I’d say, ‘God, whoever you have for me, I want them to see me. I want them to see my heart. I want them to see me crystal clear in their eyes the way you see me in yours.’ And, he sees me. And there’s no better feeling.”
