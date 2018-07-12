Teyana Taylor On Which Cities She Would Like Her Husband Play In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Teyana Taylor is still with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and spoke about her husband, Iman Shumpert being on different teams. She mentioned that where ever he plays she’ll be happy. When he played for the Knicks it wasn’t a different type of energy and being from there loved every moment of it.

She would love to be in Miami because of the weather and doesn’t like to be cold. Headkrack also spoke about XXXTentacion and that he signed a 10 million record deal before his death. Brandy performed at the Essence Festival and shaded Monica by singing “The Song Is Mine” instead of “The Boy Is Mine.” Headkrack mentioned that R&B beef between two woman can be a lot, but he thinks Monica would win in a fight.

