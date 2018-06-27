Why Teyana Taylor Was Surprised When Her Album Dropped [EXCLUSIVE]

Fans of Teyana Taylor were excited when her new album “Keep The Same Energy,” dropped Friday/Saturday. It is being received well even though Teyana mentioned that the album isn’t complete. She didn’t even think it was coming out because it was missing certain aspects on it.

One of her favorite songs on the album “We Got Love” is also being questioned because someone on the song passed away and a release wasn’t signed. She wants to have the complete album come out and plans on shooting a video for all the songs.

Rapper, C-Murder has been in jail for quite some time now and is facing a life sentence. One of the witnesses of the murder is now saying the cops made him say it. If this is true the officers can find themselves in a lot of trouble and possibly go to jail.

