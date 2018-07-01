“Michael Jackson” On Being Reunited With His Father In Heaven: “If I Sing ‘I Want You Back’ One More Time…” [EXCLUSIVE]

Joe Jackson has made it to heaven, and Bernice Jenkins‘ good friend Cora helped let “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” know how things are going so far, even though Sister Bernice is still on a cruise.

Michael Jackson didn’t seem thrilled about the arrival of his father Joe Jackson when we reported his passing to MJ on July 28th. But we checked in again to see how Michael was doing after being reunited with his dad, and all is not well.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. jumped on the phone to talk about what he’s doing to mediate the issues between father and son, and when we talked to Michael Jackson, it was easier to hear MJ’s displeasure. “If I sing ‘I Want You Back” one more time…” was what Michael told us about his father making him rehearse.

Headkrack congratulated MJ on making Drake‘s new album “Scorpion,” but Michael abruptly dipped when he spotted his dad. Joe Jackson jumped on the phone and starts screaming for Michael to come rehearse. Da Brat told Joe he should be relaxing now that he’s in heaven and just “rest in peace,” but Joe was not here for it and passed the phone to Prince, who Joe pointed out IS rehearsing!

Click the player up top to hear all of the hilarity for yourself, and catch "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" live weekdays 6-10 am EST!

