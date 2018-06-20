A Michael Jackson Musical is Coming to Broadway in 2020

Just a week before the anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death, it’s been announced that he’ll be an inspiration for the “Great White Way.” The King of Pop’s estate and Columbia Live Stage announced that they are developing a new stage musical based on his life. It hasn’t been named yet, but it will hit Broadway in 2020. It’ll be penned by playwright Lynn Nottage alongside Christopher Wheeldon who will be the director and handle the choreography. Of course, the score will feature hits from Jackson’s enormous discography.

A new musical inspired by the life of Michael Jackson is heading to Broadway! https://t.co/z4qQxYgaxf pic.twitter.com/JlAmu6Hpkw — Playbill (@playbill) June 19, 2018

Trae Young Signs Deal With adidas

Trae Young is officially living that three stripes life. According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, the soon-to-be NBA rookie signed a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with adidas. Young won’t go first in Thursday night’s NBA draft —that’ll be Deandre Ayton— but he’s got the most star power off all the draftees which makes this a smart move for adidas. Plus, all those Steph Curry comparisons can’t hurt his stock either. Other draft prospects who have already signed deals include Ayton, Marvin Bagley Jr., and Zhaire Smith who all announced deals with Puma.

Trae Young has signed a multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement deal with Adidas. pic.twitter.com/fouNlLwqHi — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 19, 2018

‘CREED II’ Has a Release Date and Synopsis

Coming later this year, Adonis Creed is back on the screen just in time for the holiday season.

‘Creed II’ will be centered around the boxer training for his next big fight, this time against the son of Ivan Drago, the man who killed his father. Of course, Rocky Balboa is by his side and will help him confront his fears and redefine the meaning of what a legacy is.

“Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history,” reads the official synopsis.

‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Has a Premiere Date

The wait is almost over — The Big Three is making their comeback this Fall.

Season 3 premiere of This Is Us is set for September 25th. While we are anxious to see what tear-jerking plot line is in store for the third season, we’re equally excited to have our favorite show back on the air every week.

Put us down for the season 3 premiere of #ThisIsUs, Tuesday, September 25th @ 9pm. Let’s do this fam!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ot2ox2juiY — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) June 19, 2018

The Latest:

Michael Jackson Musical Is Coming To Broadway was originally published on cassiuslife.com