Juicy Talks About Joe Jackson Passing Away From “Patriotic” Cancer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s another day and Juicy is in the car talking about celebrity news. She showed everyone on Facebook Live that she put her seatbelt on because every week fans complain about that. Then Juicy began talking about the death of Joe Jackson.

Follow @TheRSMS

She said that he died from “patriotic” cancer and how the family during the week asked for prayers. One fan then corrected her by saying it’s pancreatic cancer. Juicy mentioned that Gary With Da Tea said the same thing and she thought it was right.

RELATED: Joe Jackson Dies At Age 89

RELATED: “Michael Jackson” Reacts To His Father’s Passing From Heaven [EXCLUSIVE]

She then began talking about the “Braxton Family Values” show and how it is on hiatus due to contract issues. The only one that showed up to the meeting was Traci Braxton. Fans on Facebook Live spoke about how they’re tired of the show, but would like Toni Braxton on television only.

RELATED: Alleged Secret Daughter Of Joe Jackson Writing Tell-All Book

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: “Michael Jackson” Reacts To His Father’s Passing From Heaven [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: