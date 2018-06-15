Director X Tells What It Was About Trevor Jackson’s Performance That Landed Him The Lead In “Superfly”

“Superfly” is out this weekend and Director X is excited for fans to see it. He spoke about Trevor Jackson and how amazing his performance was. Director X watched a lot of people try out for this role, but he thought Trevor was the most compelling.
Director X said, “His character is someone you like, but afraid of at the same time.”
This movie is filled with a lot of action and he wants fans to enjoy it. Some might be shocked at how gritty it is and they should be prepared. Everyone go out and support “Superfly” this weekend!
