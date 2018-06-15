“Superfly” is out this weekend and Director X is excited for fans to see it. He spoke about Trevor Jackson and how amazing his performance was. Director X watched a lot of people try out for this role, but he thought Trevor was the most compelling.

Director X said, “His character is someone you like, but afraid of at the same time.”

RELATED: Director X Encourages People To See “Superfly” With A Loud Audience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This movie is filled with a lot of action and he wants fans to enjoy it. Some might be shocked at how gritty it is and they should be prepared. Everyone go out and support “Superfly” this weekend!

RELATED: Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell On What They Want People To Take Away From “Superfly” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Reveal How They Got Started Acting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS] 7 photos Launch gallery "SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS] 1. Getting into character 1 of 7 2. Knowing why you play the game 2 of 7 3. The Boss 3 of 7 4. ‘SuperFly’ Set Visit 4 of 7 5. ‘SuperFly’ Set Visit 5 of 7 6. Director X on set 6 of 7 7. Priest all alone 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Director X Tells What It Was About Trevor Jackson’s Performance That Landed Him The Lead In “Superfly” "SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS] CASSIUS was onhand to get a first look at all things SuperFly. The remake, starring Trevor Jackson, hits theaters this June 15. Check out our time on the Atlanta set in the gallery here.