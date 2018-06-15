Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell On What They Want People To Take Away From “Superfly” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell are staring in “Superfly,” which comes out this weekend. Jason spoke about what he wants people to get out of the movie and mentioned that they worked hard. They are young Black Hollywood and they want people to support this film so others can be made.

Trevor spoke about how he wants Black people to support each other rather than beat each other down. He also would like to see more unity. They also discussed the things they want to do such as go to Italy and Brazil.

