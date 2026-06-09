Trump Calls Stephen A. Smith Low-IQ In Response To Criticism Over Him Showing Up At The Knicks Game

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Welp, Game 3 of the NBA finals ended in the New York Knicks’ first loss of the series Monday night, as the San Antonio Spurs won 115-111, but hey, at least Knicks fans got to blow off a little steam by booing President Donald Trump.

That’s right, good people, the fine folks at Madison Square Garden hit Trump with the same reception he got at the U.S. Open, the Super Bowl, the Kennedy Center and, for whatever reason, in Scotland. But you know what, Trump will be fine. At this point, the president should be used to receiving more hate than love whenever he veers out of the safe confines of a MAGA rally.

You know who we should really be checking on? Stephen A. Smith.

Ahead of Game 3, the ESPN analysis declared that Trump should not be showing up for the game, suggesting that it would be bad for logistics, bad for the vibe, and generally bad for New Yorkers.

“This is strictly a basketball segment,” Smith said. “This president has no business showing up in New York City. I am dead serious. It is selfish. It is narcissistic. It is ridiculous that he is coming to this game. I would say the same thing if it were Obama, George W., or Clinton. I don’t give a damn if we went back to Reagan. This is not a football stadium in some space in Texas where you got a whole bunch of outlays and all of this. This is the garden. This is Midtown Manhattan. Do you have any idea what the congestion is gonna be like in New York City here?”

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Smith even went as far as to say he would blame Trump if the Knicks lost.

“If it causes the New York Knicks to lose tonight, I’m blaming him. I’m blaming the president of the United States! And damnit, I hope the GOP loses votes because of it if we lose tonight!” he said.

Smith, of course, made sure to include that his position on the matter was “not about politics,” it was just all about the game.

“This is about an individual engaging in a level of narcissism that really rakes my freakin’ nerves. He’s got no business here tonight. It has nothing to do with politics,” Smith said. “It was everything to do with the fervor that exists around the New York Knicks and he is disrupting everything the Knicks have been vibing with.”

You have to understand, Smith generally likes Trump. He has thrown on a cape for our orangey-white nationalist president plenty of times, defending Trump against allegations of anti-Black racism, and even going at his political opponents for not checking their tone while talking about the president, who has never consistently been respectful to anyone, let alone his detractors.

But now, Smith appears to be one of Trump’s detractors, and because he’s a Black man, that means when Trump hits back at him, there will definitely be an attack on his IQ, because “low IQ” has been his default insult reserved almost exclusively for Black people on the wrong side of him.

After the game, a reporter asked Trump about the boos he received during the national anthem, and, as predicted, he retreated into his delusions, saying, “I think mostly cheers; it was loud and it was very enthusiastic.”

Then he was asked about Smith, and, to be fair, he did make a rare attempt at being cordial towards the sports analyst who usually speaks highly of him — before essentially calling him a low-IQ moron.

“I think he’s a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president. You need a high IQ. I’m not sure that Stephen has that. I don’t think he does actually,” Trump told reporters.

So, there it is. As usual, Black people are only useful to Trump as long as they are shuckin’ and jivin’ and showering their MAGA massa with praises, but the second they start bucking, he will let them know they’re just another n*gga.

Now, Smith could grow a spine and clap back at Trump by pointing out that the president doesn’t know the difference between IQ tests and a dementia screening, and thinks it’s a flex that his doctors keep having him take the latter. But Smith won’t do that. He’s just too much of a good old boy when he knows white folks are watching.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Storms Out Of ‘Meet The Press’ Interview Because Some Journalists Are Actually Doing Their Jobs

Don Lemon Slams Stephen A. Smith For ‘Making Excuses For White People’

Trump Calls Stephen A. Smith Low-IQ In Response To Criticism Over Him Showing Up At The Knicks Game was originally published on newsone.com