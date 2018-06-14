Nas fans get ready because his highly anticipated album is dropping tonight at midnight allegedly. The last time we heard music from him was nearly 6 years ago with his song “Daughters.” Headkrack spoke about how Kanye West was the executive producer on this project and he can’t wait to hear it.
The album will have 7 tracks and hopefully fans support him. Nicki Minaj is dropping an album in August and spoke about how it is the best album of the year. She will also be touring with Future later this year until early next year.
RELATED: Nas Was Nice Off The Drinks During Las Vegas Gig [VIDEO]
RELATED: Kelis Made Close To $1 Million Last Year, Still Wants More Child Support From Nas
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Nas Spends $73K A Month According To Court Docs
The Latest:
- Sonic Pickle Juice Slushie Review [VIDEO]
- Why Nas’ New Album Is So Highly Anticipated [EXCLUSIVE]
- What Chief Keef Will Have To Do To Get The Upperhand On Tekashi 6ix9ine [EXCLUSIVE]
- Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Tell What Makes Their Respective TV Shows Hits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Reggie Bush Gets $12.5 Million For 2015 Knee Injury
- R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Weeps Describing Wanting To Commit Suicide After Years Of Abuse [VIDEO]
- 4 Things Fathers Should Give Their Children [EXCLUSIVE]
- Chicago Police Identify Person Of Interest In The Mysterious Deaths Of Two Young Women
- Rickey Smiley Gives Eva Marcille 3 Pieces Of Parenting Advice [EXCLUSIVE]
- How To Deal With A Man Who’s Doing The Least [EXCLUSIVE]