Why Nas’ New Album Is So Highly Anticipated [EXCLUSIVE]

Audio
| 06.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Nas fans get ready because his highly anticipated album is dropping tonight at midnight allegedly. The last time we heard music from him was nearly 6 years ago with his song “Daughters.” Headkrack spoke about how Kanye West was the executive producer on this project and he can’t wait to hear it.

The album will have 7 tracks and hopefully fans support him. Nicki Minaj is dropping an album in August and spoke about how it is the best album of the year. She will also be touring with Future later this year until early next year.

RELATED: Nas Was Nice Off The Drinks During Las Vegas Gig [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kelis Made Close To $1 Million Last Year, Still Wants More Child Support From Nas

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Nas Spends $73K A Month According To Court Docs

The Latest:

43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones

18 photos Launch gallery

43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones

Continue reading Why Nas’ New Album Is So Highly Anticipated [EXCLUSIVE]

43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones

album , NAS , nicki minaj

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close