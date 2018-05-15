Nas Spends $73K A Month According To Court Docs

Nas continues to fight Kelis over child support dues. Legal papers say even though he is financially stable he spends well over $70,000.00 a month on expenses

According to recent documentation submitted to court, Esco makes roughly about $175K a month from his music career, investments and his multiple businesses. He is stating that most of that is already spent due to his personal bills and supporting family members including his father Olu Dara.

Currently, the “One Mic” rapper is paying $8,000.00 every 30 days in financial support for his son, eight-year-old son Knight Jones. Kelis is claiming the current payment agreement isn’t covering all of the child’s living and medical needs.

She and the Queensbridge legend originally married in January 2005. In April 2008 she filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. The songstress most recently revealed that she allegedly suffered physical and mental abuse at the hands of Nas when they were husband and wife.

Video of her interview where she details their violent encounters below.

Via Page Six

Via: WENN.com